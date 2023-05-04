Radhika Merchant radiates simplicity and grace in a floral hand-painted dress at an NMACC event. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
04 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Radhika Merchant makes heads turn in her pretty floral midi dress as she attends the music night at the NMACC in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
NMACC event: Radhika Merchant wears a painted dress worth Rs 56K. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant flashes her million-dollar smile at the Broadway event at NMACC. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant's hand-painted floral dress on AJE World is named Paradiso Cinched Midi Dress. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant looks pretty in a white midi dress as she steps out to attend a musical night at the NMACC. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant's white dress with hand-painted floral design is by the designer label AJE World. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant wears a hand-painted dress for the Broad night at the NMACC. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Radhika Merchant joins her soon-to-be mom-in-law Nita Ambani for the Broadway night at the NMACC. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Aamir Khan Films That Became Game-Changers