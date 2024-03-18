Raj Anadkat Aka TMKOC's Tapu's Education Qualification
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most renowned shows on TV.
Raj Anadkat, who played Tipendra Jethalal Gada on the show, recently made waves.
Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta were rumoured to be dating and apparently got engaged.
Let's take a look at Raj Anadkat, aka, Tapu's education qualification.
Raj Anadkat pursued his Bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) from a Mumbai college.
Raj Anadkat has also appeared in shows like 'Meri Maa,' Oye Jassie,' and 'Rishta Saajhedari Ka' in addition to TMKOC.
Raj Anadkat is currently focusing on his acting profession.
