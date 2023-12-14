Raj Kapoor's 9 Iconic Films That Still Rule Over Indian Cinema
Raj Kapoor was born on 14 December 1924. He is regarded as one of the greatest, most influential actors and filmmakers in Indian cinema history.
Here are 9 Iconic films featuring Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor.
Awaara-The themes of criminality, poverty, and redemption have been explored in this film.
Shree 420- Raj Kapoor's portrayal of a common man and his battles against societal challenges is highlighted in the film.
Chhalia- A narrative of love and sacrifice cemented the greatest showman's position as a master storyteller.
Mera Naam Joker- Directed and acted by Raj Kapoor, addresses numerous elements of human emotions.
Barsaat- This film marked the beginning of Raj Kapoor's directing career and featured the soul-stirring song 'Barsaat Mein Humse Mile'.
Anari- The pairing of the iconic actor and Nutan in this family drama struck a chord with fans, and the film became a huge success.
Jagte Raho- This film is about societal issues and stars Raj Kapoor in a remarkable part that is still relevant due to its social commentary.
Sangam- A love triangle that explores the nuances of friendship and relationships.
Mera Gao Mera Desh- Raj Kapoor's portrayal of a dacoit in this film demonstrated his versatility.
