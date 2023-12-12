Rajinikanth’s 9 Must-Watch Blockbuster Movies on OTT
Thalapathi - The film is a contemporary take on Mahabharata and has Rajinikanth in a role inspired by Karna.
Kaala - Rajinikanth's film is a gritty portrayal of a slum lord fighting against oppression.
Chandramukhi - Rajinikanth's horror comedy film was a major box office hit.
Sivaji: The Boss - The film plot revolves around how Rajinikanth fights all the odds to help the common people.
Robot - Rajinikanth's sci-fi film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.
Kabali - The 2016 film of Rajinikanth, who was falsely accused, will stop at nothing to end his rivals.
Jailer - Rajinikanth's film, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Indian Cricketers Who Married In 2023