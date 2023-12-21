Rajkumar Hirani: Top 9 Blockbuster Movies of Dunki Director
21 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
3 Idiots- A pair of friends are looking for their long-lost friend. They think back on their time in college and remember how everyone called them “3 Idiots”
1942: A Love Story- A young, affluent Indian couple becomes entangled in the 1940s Indian revolutionary movement.
Luck by Chance- Vikram is overjoyed to be cast as the male lead in a movie and can't believe his good fortune. However, it might destroy his bond with his girlfriend.
Carry On, Munna Bhai- Munna Bhai sets out on a quest alongside Mahatma Gandhi to combat a fraudulent real estate agent.
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.- A gangster decides to follow in his father's footsteps and become a doctor.
Nanban- Ten years after graduating from college, a rival group of two best friends set out to find their third friend.
PK- An alien on Earth has to contact his spacecraft because he is lost. His innocent nature compels the nation to assess the influence of religious beliefs.
Sanju- An account of the contentious life of actor Sanjay Dutt, including his personal life, jail term, and film career.
Wazir- A strange turn of events unites a grieving police officer and a grandmaster who is an amputee.
