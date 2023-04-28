Rakulpreet Singh in a navy blue gown steals the show at an awards show.
28 Apr, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Rakulpreet Singh looks drop-dead gorgeous in a cobalt blue gown by Mark Bumgarner.
