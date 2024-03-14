Ram Gopal Varma's Education Qualification - From Engineering to Filmmaking
14 Mar, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Born into a Telugu-speaking family in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Gopal Varma was considered a child who was being brought up to waste his life.
His inclination towards filmmaking came quite early in his life when he was still a school student. Ram Goal Varma pursued his schooling at St. Mary's High School in Secunderabad.
He later pursued a BE degree in Civil Engineering from VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Vijayawada. Varma didn't know what he wanted to be but knew that he didn't want to be an engineer.
Ram Gopal Varma would quit his classes and bunk colleges and schools to watch films in theatres, sometimes to watch one film multiple times just to observe that one scene which appealed to him.
His learnings for the movies came from real life where he developed a fascination for the bullies and portrayed them as larger-than-life people in his movies years later.
In an interview, he also explained this strange phenomenon and said, "I was most fascinated by the bullies in my classroom. They were like gangsters for me. They had the guts to push around people, do things I couldn't— perhaps did not even want to do myself."
He revealed how he decided to become a professional filmmaker. Ram Gopal Varma said, "I like to study myself – the way I am walking, talking, behaving. My constant obsession with studying myself and other people is perhaps the primary motivation for me to be a filmmaker."