Rana Daggubati Top 10 Highest Grossing movies
14 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
Rana Daggubati celebrated his 39th birthday today (December 14). On his birthday, here are the top 10 movies of the actor who minted massive money.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017):
The movie netted Rs. 11.156 billion in India, and its distributor share was Rs. 6.6135 billion. The Hindi dubbed version earned more than ₹511 crore.
Baahubali: The Beginning :
The movie received an 8 rating on IMDB. The worldwide gross earning of the film was Rs. 650 cr, whereas the worldwide share was Rs 313 cr.
Housefull 4 :
The worldwide gross earning of Housefull 4 was Rs 292 cr, and the domestic Net collection was Rs. 208 cr.
Bheemla Nayak :
Released in 2022, the film grossed 193 crore with a closing share of ₹102.44 crore.
Baby :
With a 7.9 rating on IMDB, the movie had a worldwide earning of Rs 143 cr, whereas the domestic net collection of the film was Rs. 95.5 cr.
Rudhramadevi :
Rudhramadevi was released in 2015 and minted a Rs. 87 cr worldwide. The movie also did Rs. 55 cr pre-release business.
The Ghazi Attack :
Ghazi grossed a total of Rs. 34.53 cr overall, including Rs.28 cr in India and $975,000 overseas.
Dum Maaro Dum :
Directed by Rohan Sippy, the movie minted Rs. 51 cr worldwide. Also, the domestic net collection of the film was Rs. 31 cr
Nene Raju Nene Mantri :
The movie earned a total of Rs 48 cr worldwide and also did a pre-release business of Rs 20 cr.
NTR Kathanayakudu :
The movie worldwide minted a total of Rs. 39 cr and did a pre-release business of Rs 70 cr.
