Rana Daggubati's Net Worth: Take a Look At Wealth and Earnings of the Baahubali Actor
13 Dec, 2023
Mallika Mehzabeen
South's one of the famous actor's Rana Daggubati will turn a year-older on December 14 as he will celebrate his 39th birthday
Rana Daggubati is among South's most celebrated actors. The actor made his big breakthrough with the epic historical drama Baahubali: The Beginning.
Rana Daggubati's wealth matches his immense stardom, with a reported net worth of a staggering INR 45 crore, as per Koimoi.com.
Rana Daggubati's garage comprises of various high-end and luxurious cars including BMW 7-Series, a Jaguar XF, a Mercedes-Benz GL350 CDI.
According to reports, Rana charges around Rs 70-80 lakhs for each brand endorsement he takes on. Among the brands he has promoted are CEAT Tyres, UBON, and others.
Rana Daggubati resides in a spacious and tastefully designed home with his wife Miheeka Bajaj, parents, and siblings in the Film Nagar locality of Hyderabad.
The Babhuballi actor also co-owns a production company called Suresh Productions with his father, Suresh Babu Daggubati.
On August 08, 2020, Rana Daggubati tied the knot with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Most Amazing Feel-Good Bollywood Movies For Holidays