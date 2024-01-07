Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Romantic Moments From Animal Success Party
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt made head turns with their stylish appearances at the success bash of 'Animal.'
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an electric blue gown with a deep neckline for the event.
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black outfit with a pair of uber-cool sunglasses.
Ranbir and Alia just couldn't get enough of each other at the success bash of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal.'
Ranbir asked Alia to hold her arms as they posed for paps, and the internet went aww.
Ranbir Alia stood close to each other as they posed with Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt.
Alia looked smitten every time she and Ranbir exchanged glances at the event.
