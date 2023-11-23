Ranbir Kapoor's 8 Adorable Pictures with Alia Bhatt
During the Diwali celebrations, Alia-Ranbir caught a very endearing moment. Fans were all hearts when Ranbir gave Alia a kiss on her cheek.
Alia captioned her Insta post "It's the best time of the year, with the best people in the world."
As Alia turned thirty, Ranbir Kapoor took her to a fancy restaurant to celebrate her birthday.
Alia Bhatt shared an adorable picture of her dancing with hubby Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir and Alia's mushy pictures from their haldi ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt at their favourite place Masai Mara, Africa.
On Alia Bhatt's Instagram account, she mentioned Ranbir as 'my love, my best friend, my happiest place.'
Paparazzi caught a sweet moment of Alia flaunting her baby bump and Ranbir posing with his wifey.
