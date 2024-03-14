Rancho to Bhuvan, Iconic Roles of Aamir Khan
14 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Andaaz Apna Apna: Aamir plays the role of Aamr Malhotra in the movie. The film is about two boys competing against each other to win the daughter of a millionaire.
Dangal: The movie is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and is about the life of renowned wrestlers Geet and Babita Phogat. Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.
Taare Zameen Par: The movie is helmed by Khan himself. In the film, Aamir plays the role of art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, who aims to help a kid suffering from dyslexia.
Rang De Basanti: The film is about a British student making a film in India about the five famous freedom fighters who contributed to the nation's freedom.
3 Idiots: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is about a boy “Rancho” Shamaldas Chanchad or Phunsukh Wangdu, the brightest student in an engineering college.
Dil Chahta Hai: Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, Aamir played the role of Akash Malhotra.
Lagaan: Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Khan played the role of Bhuvan. The movie is about how in the British era people tried to pay off high taxes and battle draught.
