Rangbaaz to Maharani, Web Series Based on Issues in Bihar
31 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Rangbaaz: The series is based on the dreaded Don Mohammad Shahbuddin. Vineet Kumar Singh played the lead in the series.
Jamtara: Another famous series based on issues in Bihar is Jamtara. The series revolves around criminals who are involved in phishing.
Khakee: The series is based on the book Bihar Diaries written by IPS officer Amit Lodha.
Grahan: The series gives details about the Sikh riots which took place in 1984 in Bokaro, Jharkhand.
Mirzapur: The series is based on the rivalry of two families in Mirzapur, eastern UP. Though the series is more towards UP, it gives an account of Bihar's politics.
Maharani: This series is one the most watched series and is based on Bihar's politics.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: My Father Is Strange to Reply 1988, K-Dramas That shows Sibling Bond