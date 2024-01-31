Rangbaaz to Maharani, Web Series Based on Issues in Bihar

Mallika Mehzabeen

Rangbaaz: The series is based on the dreaded Don Mohammad Shahbuddin. Vineet Kumar Singh played the lead in the series.

Jamtara: Another famous series based on issues in Bihar is Jamtara. The series revolves around criminals who are involved in phishing.

Khakee: The series is based on the book Bihar Diaries written by IPS officer Amit Lodha.

Grahan: The series gives details about the Sikh riots which took place in 1984 in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Mirzapur: The series is based on the rivalry of two families in Mirzapur, eastern UP. Though the series is more towards UP, it gives an account of Bihar's politics.

Maharani: This series is one the most watched series and is based on Bihar's politics.

