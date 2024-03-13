Rani Mukerji Looks Like a Chocolatey Dream in Sabyasachi's Satin Silk Saree
13 Mar, 2024
India.com Entertainment Desk
Rani Mukerji Looks Like a Chocolatey Dream in Sabyasachi's Satin Silk Saree
Rani Mukerji makes heads turn with her elegant appearance at the award show in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji never fails to exude charm with her mesmerising saree looks.
Rani Mukerji paired her saree with a matching three-fourth-sleeved blouse.
Rani Mukerji makes your heart skip a beat in her stunning saree look.
Rani Mukerji is a timeless beauty in a brown Sabyasachi saree for an award show in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji accessorised her desi look with a sleek diamond necklace and matching studs.
Rani Mukerji rounded up her look with a nude brown lip shade and glowy makeup.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Panday's 'So Positive' Initiative Promotes Positive Social Media Behaviour in Chennai
Find Out More