Rani Mukerji's 10 Pics From Sindoor Khela Celebration

24 Oct, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Sindoor Khela 2023: Rani Mukerji basks in festivities at Durga Puja

Sindoor Khela is celebrated on final day of Durga Puja where married women apply Sindoor or vermillion on one another.

Rani Mukerji wore a traditional silk saree with a red border for Sindur Khela.

Rani Mukerji also performed traditional dance at the pandal.

Rani Mukerji bids farewell to goddess Durga on day 10 with Sindoor Khela ritual.

Rani Mukerji's sindoor khela photos from North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji wore a golden-pink silk saree which she teamed with gold jewellery and mangalsutra for Sindoor Khela

Rani Mukerji meets and greets her dear ones on day 10 of Durga Puja

Rani Mukerji's Sindoor Khela celebration before the Durga Maa's idol is submerged

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Photos of Blackpink Member Jisoo in Black Dress

 Find Out More