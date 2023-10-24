Rani Mukerji's 10 Pics From Sindoor Khela Celebration
24 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sindoor Khela 2023: Rani Mukerji basks in festivities at Durga Puja
Sindoor Khela is celebrated on final day of Durga Puja where married women apply Sindoor or vermillion on one another.
Rani Mukerji wore a traditional silk saree with a red border for Sindur Khela.
Rani Mukerji also performed traditional dance at the pandal.
Rani Mukerji bids farewell to goddess Durga on day 10 with Sindoor Khela ritual.
Rani Mukerji's sindoor khela photos from North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji wore a golden-pink silk saree which she teamed with gold jewellery and mangalsutra for Sindoor Khela
Rani Mukerji meets and greets her dear ones on day 10 of Durga Puja
Rani Mukerji's Sindoor Khela celebration before the Durga Maa's idol is submerged
