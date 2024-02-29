Ranveer Singh Education Qualification
29 Feb, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Since childhood, Ranveer Singh has been very interested in acting, and thus he regularly participated in stage competitions in school.
Ranveer Singh took admission to the HR College of Commerce and Economics but soon decided to drop out and focus on his career as a creative writer.
Ranveer Singh moved to the US and joined Indiana University to complete his BA.
During his college, Ranveer Singh took part in acting shows and related activities.
In 2007, Ranveer Singh returned to India after completing his graduation and started working as a copywriter for advertising firms in Mumbai.
Ranveer Singh regularly auditioned for all kinds of roles in movies but did not succeed in getting any major roles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Must-Watch Bollywood Thriller Movies