Madame Tussauds in London: Top 10 Bollywood Stars with Wax Statues
Amitabh Bachchan was the first-ever Indian to inaugurate his wax statue at the London museum.
Following her father-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made history as the first Bollywood actress to be immortalized with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
Shahrukh Khan, also known as King Khan, received his first wax model in 2007. Additionally, he was the first actor to film inside a museum.
Following Shah Rukh, it was the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's time to have a wax figure made.
The actress from Ramleela achieved another milestone by revealing her wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Singapore.
The wax figure of the actress from 'Barfi' was revealed at the museum in NYC, dressed in a red outfit and also showcasing a replica of the ring given to her by her husband, Nick Jonas.
Madame Tussauds London crafted a wax figure of Hrithik Roshan in 2011, taking into consideration his impressive physique, which is a prominent aspect of his persona.
Kareena Kapoor Khan became the second Bollywood actress, following Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to have a wax figure created in her likeness at Madame Tussauds in 2011.
Madhuri Dixit unveiled her statue at the wax museum in 2012.
In March 2015, a wax figure of the beautiful actress was revealed at the renowned wax museum as a part of their 15th anniversary celebration of Bollywood.
Ranveer Singh was the latest Bollywood actor to inaugurate his wax statue.
