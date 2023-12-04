Rare Pictures From Nita Ambani That Show Her Timeless Beauty
04 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Nita Ambani looked gorgeous as a bride and made us believe in ageless beauty.
Nita was only 20 years old when the couple got married in 1985.
Nita Ambani radiated pure beauty in her red attire with a mang tika on her wedding.
The first shining lady of Amabni gave birth to a beautiful family.
Look at her smiling, this photo has melted our hearts.
Nita Ambani is giving total boss lady vibes with Mukesh Ambani standing behind him.
The shyness and excitement of a new journey, both emotions were visible on Nita Ambani’s face at her wedding
