Rashmika Mandanna's Impressive Educational Qualification in 10 Pics
07 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Rashmika Mandanna is back in the news with her latest performance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.
The actor plays the role of his wife in the film and her performance, especially the dialogues, has become a talking point on social media.
Rashmika is a 27-year-old actress, who initially worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films and made her Hindi debut with Goodbye.
She rose to fame with her performances in Kannada film Kirik Party, Telugu film Dear Comrade, and then by playing Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise.
Rashmika Mandanna is highly educated in multiple streams and enjoys a good educational background.
The Srivalli of the film industry, Rashmika completed her schooling from Coorg Public School in Kodagu district of Karnataka.
Rashmika Mandanna pursued her higher education in Bangalore and earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism and English literature.
Rashmika's family has always stressed on gaining a better education, and she made sure she completed her studies before entering the film industry.
Rashmika Mandanna pursued her higher education from the MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bangalore, Karnataka.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Stylish Bollywood Couples Who Always Give Fashion Goals