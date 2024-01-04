On RD Burman's death anniversary, a look at his best-selling songs of all time
04 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko song is by Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and RD Burman's magic.
Kuchh to Log Kahenge from Amar Prem is sung by Kishore Kumar. The music is given by RD Burman
Mehbooba Mehbooba song from Sholay
Yamma Yamma song from Shaan. The song is by Mohammed Rafi and RD Burman
Aa Dekhen Zara song from Rocky. The song is sung by Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, RD Burman.
Bachke Rehna Re Baba song from Pukar
Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani song from The Great Gambler
Pal Do Pal Ka Saath Hamara song from 1980's The Burning Train. It's a qawwali by Md Rafi and RD Burman’s magical music
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga Jaise Khilta Gulab. RD Burman composed the music.
O haseena zulfon wali song features Asha Parekh, Helen and Shammi Kapoor. It's written by RD Burman
