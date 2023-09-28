Real Names of Bollywood Celebrities
28 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Katrina Turquotte father's last name is what Katrina Kaif goes by in real life.
Preeti Zinta's screen name is Preeti since it is more feminine than her real name, Pritam Singh Zinta.
Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia is Akshay Kumar's real name, but he changed it because he thought it was more auspicious.
Kiara Advani's real name is Alia Advani, but she changed name to avoid confusion with Alia Bhatt.
Shilpa Shetty is actually Ashwini Shetty, but she changed her name to Shilpa to make it simpler to pronounce.
Badshah's real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, but he uses Badshah as his stage name as it means "King".
Ritu Chaudhary used to be Mahima Chaudhary, but she changed it to something more distinctive.
Jai Hemant Shroff is Tiger Shroff's true name, however, he prefers the more powerful Tiger as his screen moniker.
Tabu's real name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, but she uses Tabu as her screen name as it is simpler to remember.
