Record of Youth to Healer, Top K-Dramas with Perfect Endings
26 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Crash Landing on You: A heartwarming tale will give you all the cosy vibes. The series' romantic story with the North Korean and South Korean separation as a backdrop is undeniably fascinating.
Vincenzo: A perfect ending is where the goal of the protagonist is achieved and this series definitely has this.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One: Twenty-Five Twenty-One weaves a tale between the 1998 IMF crisis and the 2021 COVID-19 pandemic, entangling the protagonists' present and past. The poignant ending is both emotional and beautifully practical, evoking tears.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: Drawn from Korean Olympic champion Jang Mi-ran, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo centers on Bok-joo's path to success as a weightlifter, delving into her romantic endeavours.
Healer: If you are a fan of a gratifying ending then this Healer is for you. At a point during the series, your blood will boil but at the end, the finale makes it all worth it.
Flower of Evil: Flower of Evil unveils a seemingly flawless family, unravelling the husband's hidden identity and involvement in a significant crime.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal to Hustlers, Top Films To Watch on OTT This Long Weekend