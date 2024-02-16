Remember Ayesha Takia? Check 6 Ravishing Photos of Her From Airport
16 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Ayesha Takia looks graceful in a printed blue suit.
Ayesha Takia makes a rare appearance at an airport.
Ayesha Takia spotted with her son at the airport.
Ayesha Takia poses for the paparazzi as she gets clicked with her family at the Mumbai airport.
This is Ayesha Takia's first appearance in a very long time.
Ayesha Takia left the industry and got married to Farhan Azmi. She is known for films like Taarzan, Wanted and Socha Na Tha.
