Reply 1988 to Misaeng, Top 7 Korean Dramas Based on True Stories
24 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Six Flying Dragons: The series is based on the lives of several key figures during the time of the early Joseon Dynasty.
Hwang Jin Yi: The series is inspired by the life of Hwang Jini, who was a well-known Joseon-era gisaeng also known as a female entertainment artist.
Deep Rooted Tree: The series is set during the time of King Sejong. Further, the series moves on to the creation of the Korean script.
The King's Face: One of the popular series based on true events has to be King's Face, which is based on King Gwanghaegun of Joseon. The series is a historical drama.
Dong Yi: The series is inspired by the life events of Choi Suk-bin, who later turned out to be Toyal Noble Consort Suk of the Joseon Dynasty.
Reply 1988: The K-drama is based on the lives of friends and families who were each other's neighbours. The show is based on the real-life events of experiences of the writer.
Misaeng: The series is known as Incomplete Life and it is based on a famous webtoon and depicts the life of office workers in the most relatable manner.
