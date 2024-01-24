Republic Day 2024: Rajasthan to Manipur, Tableaux Set to Display 'Women Empowerment'
24 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Madhya Pradesh: The table of MP will depict the state's success in incorporating women directly into the development process.
Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh float will highlight the prominent role played by women in the tribal communities of Bastar.
Odisha: Odisha's tableau will showcase the participation of women in the handicrafts and handloom industries.
Manipur: Emphasizing women's vital role in socio-economic activities, Manipur's tableau will showcase them working with delicate lotus stem fibres and spinning yarns using traditional 'charkhas'.
Haryana: The focus of Haryana's tableaux will be on the government run program 'Mera Parivar' to empower the women of the state.
Ladakh: The Ladakh float will showcase the representation of India by the Ladakhi women's ice hockey team.
Rajasthan: The tableaux of Rajasthan will showcase the development of women's handicraft industries. (Image: PTI)
