Richa Chadha to Neha Dhupia: 7 Indian Celebs To Make International Debut

07 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Shobhita Dhulipala: The diva will be appearing in her debut international film Monkey Man.

Sikander Kher: Along with Shobhita, Sikander Kher will be making his debut international appearance in Monkey Man starring along with Sharlto Copley.

Richa Chadda: The Bollywood actress is all set to feature in an upcoming Indo-British sequence, Aiana. Richa will be starring alongside William Moseley.

Neha Dhupia: The diva is set to make a global appearance in a family drama called, Blue 52 directed by Ali El Arabi.

Ishaan Khattar: The actor is now ready to debut in a six-part Hollywood series called, The Perfect Couple

Avantika Vandanapu: The Indian actress is making buzz around the town for playing the iconic character of Karen from the movie Mean Girls.

Adarsh Gourav: After an impeccable performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The actor is now ready to debut in his international film Alien, helmed by Ridley Scott.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 1922 to Zodiac, Top Crime Horror Movies to Watch

 Find Out More