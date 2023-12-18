Richa Chadha's Outstanding Education Qualification - In Pics
Richa Chadha started her Bollywood journey with a small role in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
It wasn't until 2012's release of Gangs of Wasseypur that Richa Chadha claimed her name to fame.
Richa Chadha earned a Filmfare Award for Best Actress Critics Choice for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur.
Richa Chadha made her leading role debut in 2015 Masaan.
Richa Chadha completed her schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.
Richa Chadha did her graduation from St. Stephens College, Delhi University.
Richa Chadha earned her bachelor's in history from the University of Delhi.
Richa Chadha did her post-graduation diploma in social communications media.
