RIP Aditya Singh Rajput! All About The Actor Found Dead at His Home in Mumbai
23 May, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on Monday.
His body was first discovered by a friend who rushed him to the hospital with the help of a guard.
Aditya Singh Rajput was known for his work in over 300 advertisements and many TV shows.
Aditya Singh Rajput starred alongside Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan in a Hero Honda ad.
Aditya Singh Rajput's big claim to fame was his appearance in the dating reality show 'Splitsvilla 9'.
He was also reportedly involved in casting work in the industry.
Aditya Singh Rajput was seen in many shows like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, etc.
Aditya Singh Rajput also worked in the movies like Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Krantiveer.
His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Tuesday. Aditya did his schooling in Delhi but his family belonged to Uttarakhand.
The reason behind his death is unknown, however, reports suggest he died of drugs overdose.
His friend Lokesh Kumari refuted those reports. His body was sent for a post-mortem on Monday. May he rest in peace!
Aditya Singh Rajput was declared 'dead on arrival' by the doctors at the hospital.
