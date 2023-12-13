Boundless Bond: Rohit Sharma And Ritika Sajdeh’s Love Story
13 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Today, the powerful duo of Rohit Sharma and Ritika are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary.
The first time Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh saw each other was during an advertisement shoot.
They had a professional relationship at first, with Ritika handling Rohit's cricket commitments.
As their time passed, their close friendship turned into a romantic relationship.
Rohit Sharma started his cricket career at Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai where he surprised Ritika with a beautiful proposal.
Ritika and Rohit announced their engagement on June 3, 2015, and exchanged rings at a lavish celebration.
On December 13, 2015, the couple got married at the Taj Lands Hotel in Mumbai.
On December 30, 2018, Rohit and Ritika welcomed their daughter, Samaira into their lives.
Their endearing family moments are inspiring many people to get married.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Actors Who Went Against Their Parents Decision To Make a Career In Bollywood