Rohit Shetty is one of the most-loved directors in the B-town.
14 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shetty is the son of the late villain and fightmaster Shetty, who acted in many Hindi and Kannada movies.
Rohit started his career at the age of 15 as an assistant director for the movie Phool Aur Kaante starring Ajay Devgan.
Over the years, Rohit did some of the most iconic action-thriller films including Singham, Singham Returns and others.
Coming to Rohit Shetty's education qualification, the director studied at St. Mary's High School & Junior College, Mumbai.
Do you know, Shetty made his debut as an independent director in 2003 with the Devgn starrer Zameen.
Shetty recently directed Indian Police Force featuring Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.
Apart from movies, Rohit Shetty has appeared as a guest, and host and also produced some of the famous TV shows including Comedy Circus, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Little Singham.
