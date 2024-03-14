Happy birthday to Rohit Shetty, a prominent name in the Indian film industry.
14 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shetty is known for his action-packed blockbusters including Singham, Singham Returns and others.
Rohit Shetty has not only directed movies, but the filmmaker has also hosted and produced TV shows.
According to a report by Fabceleby, he has an estimated net worth of around $40 million in 2023, which is equivalent to 331 crore Indian rupees.
Back in 2022, the net worth of Rohit Shetty was Rs 311 crore
In 2021, the net worth of the filmmaker was Rs 287 crore
Lastly, in 2020, reports claim that the net worth of the filmmaker was Rs 262 crore.
Rohit Shetty recently directed Indian Police Force featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead.
