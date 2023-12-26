Ronit Roy Re-Marries Neelam Bose on 20th Wedding Anniversary- PICS
Ronit Roy looked dashing donning a white sherwani paired with a red dupatta for his wedding ceremony.
On the joyous occasion of the 20th wedding anniversary, the couple took the blessings from the family elders.
Neelam opted for a traditional red lehenga paired with white statement jewelry.
During their wedding ritual Ronit and Neelam were guided by the temple priest.
Ronit Roy and Neelam Bose celebrated this special day with friends and family
The couple also played Shubho Drishti while taking part in their wedding ritual.
The couple renewed their wedding vows in a temple ceremony in Goa
Ronit and Neelam got married in 2003, and they celebrate their 20 years of togetherness.
Ronit and Neelam dated for more than three years.
The duo struck an adorable moment. Ronit planted a kiss on Neelam's forehead.
