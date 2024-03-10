RRR to Leo, South Indian Movies Which You Cannot Miss Watching
10 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
SIR: Dhanush made his Telugu debut with SIR, which is helmed by Venky Atluri.
RRR: One of the most-loved movies is Jr NTR and Ram Charan and also won an Oscar last year.
Leo: Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.
Kantara: One of the most hyped-up films Kantara is a mythological drama.
Jana Gana Mana: The movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is a gripping tale loved by the audience.
Iraivan: The movie is helmed by Ahmed and the film is a psychological action thriller.
