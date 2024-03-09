RRR to The Power of Dog, Oscar-Winning Films on OTT
09 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Top Gun: Maverick: The action thriller film helmed by Joseph Kosinski won the 2023 Oscar.
The Elephant Whisperers: The heartwarming documentary won the 2023 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio: In Italy, a father's wish brings a wooden boy to life, leading to their struggle for acceptance amidst the rise of fascism.
The Power of The Dog: A harsh rancher mocks his brother's new wife and son until unforeseen events unfold.
RRR: The epic Indian action period film won the 2023 Oscar.
Everything Everywhere All at Once: A Chinese immigrant is drawn into an epic quest across parallel universes to thwart a threat endangering the multiverse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Holidate to Love At First Sight, Romantic Movies to Watch on Netflix