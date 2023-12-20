Salaar Actor Prabhas Educational Qualification

Prabhas' real name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju. He is 44 years old and is now ready with his latest release 'Salaar: CeaseFire'.
Prabhas is one of the most successful and celebrated pan-India stars. He is known for his tough roles and mass actioners.
Telugu superstar and Salaar's Deva-Prabhas studied cinema in Vishakhapatnam at the famous Satyanand Film Institute.
Prabhas later went to the Nalanda College in Hyderabad to complete his intermediate education. He then decided to study films.
He is an alumnus of Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Chennai after which he pursued his higher studies at DNR High School in Bhimavaram.
Prabhas, who is known for his action-oriented roles in the movies, first went to a school in Chennai and then finished his schooling in Bhimavaram, a town in Andhra Pradesh.
Prabhas' father is Telugu producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju and his mother is Siva Kumari. He was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu but completed his education in Andhra Pradesh.
Salaar actor Prabhas belongs to a film family and studied cinema at a film institution.
Prabhas is a very shy person in real life, unlike his larger-than-life characters on-screen. He usually smiles and answers very softly to your questions during press meets and other social events - if he has to be there.
Prabhas found his big fame with the Baahubali series. He was a popular star in the Telugu film industry but gained a newfound popularity with the SS Rajamouli directorial.
