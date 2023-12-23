Salaar Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Educational Qualification
Prithviraj Sukumaran was born on 16 October 1982.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is a popular Malayalam actor, director, producer and playback singer.
Prithviraj Sukumaran went to Shrine Vailankanni Senior Secondary School and St. Joseph's Boys School in Tamil Nadu.
It was St. Mary's Residential Central School, Poojappura where he got his interest in acting and skits.
Prithviraj was also awarded the prestigious 'Mr LA Fest' hosted by Loyola School, Thiruvananthapuram.
Prithviraj Sukumaran pursued his bachelors in Information Technology at the University of Tasmania in Australia.
It was during this period Prithviraj auditioned for the lead role in the film Nandanam.
Prithviraj Sukumaran elder brother and sister-in-law are both in the film industry.
In 2005 Prithviraj Sukumaran did his debut Tamil film in 'Kana Kandaen.'
Prithviraj Sukumaran has recently played the character in Vardharaja Mannaar in the film Salaar: Ceasefire.
