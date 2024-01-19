Salaar to Indian Police Force, 6 Series, Film To Binge Watch on OTT This Weekend
19 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty's action-thriller should be on your list for this weekend. Switch to Amazon Prime to watch the film.
True Detective Night Country: The series about the detective anthology. Switch to Jio Cinema to watch the series.
Kubra: The Turkish drama revolves around a man whose mundane life in Istanbul.
Extra Ordinary Man: The film features Nithiin and Sreeleela and streams on Disney+ Hotstar.
A Shop For Killers: This Korean Drama features Lee Dong-Wook and Kim Hye-Jun. Turn to Disney+ to watch the series.
Salaar: Prabhas-starrer is all set to hit the OTT platform Netflix.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Be Melodramatic to Vincenzo, 6 Funniest K-Dramas On Netflix