Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif, 7 Bollywood Celebs Who Changed Their Names
Shivaji Rao Gaikwad was the birth name of Rajinikanth. Tamil movie director K. Balachander gave the superstar his name to identify him from fellow actor Sivaji Ganesan.
It was almost certain that Amitabh Bachchan's parents intended to call him Inquilaab Srivastava. However, they finally decided to call him Amitabh after the famous poet Sumitranandan Pant.
Rekha’s full name is Bhanurekha Ganesan. She abbreviated her name to Rekha and used it as her stage name.
Did you know that Hrithik Roshan's real name is actually Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath?
Akshay Kumar made his film debut as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Aaj.' He played the Martial Arts teacher Akshay in the movie. He changed his name since he loved it so much.
Shilpa Shetty's real name is Ashwini Shetty. She changed her name before she became a model at an astrologer’s suggestion.
Abdul Rashid Salim is the given name of Salman Khan, wherein Abdul Rashid is his grandpa, and his father is Salim.
Katrina Kaif's real name is Katrina Turquotte, but she decided to use her father's surname for the convenience of the Indian audience.
