Salman Khan's Educational Qualification as he Turns 58
26 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Salman Khan was 23 when he made his screen debut with the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho Toh Aisi' which featured Rekha and Farooq Sheikh in the lead.
Salman Khan's rugged looks and rockstar image always helped him in the industry. He is one of the biggest Box Office drivers in the country and is also known for his philanthropy.
Salman Khan learnt at the job and grew up with the dreams of becoming a popular actor.
Salman Khan is a college dropout and he started focussing on his career in the movies at a very early age.
Salman has been brought up in all the faiths and he respects all the faiths.
Later, he enrolled himself at St Xavier's College in Mumbai but didn't complete his education.
He also went to a school in Gwalior earlier and studied at The Scindia School. His brother Arbaaz Khan also went to the same school with him.
Salman's real name is 'Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan' and he was born on December 27, 1965, to lyricist Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak.
Salman Khan has turned 58. The superstar of the Indian film industry is one of the most influential names in the country.
The superstar finished his schooling in Mumbai from St Stanislaus High School in Bandra which was near his current residence.
