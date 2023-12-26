Salman Khan's Net Worth: From Luxurious Houses To Expensive Car Collection
Salman Khan takes an average of Rs 80 crore to be starred in a film.
Salman Khan also makes a whopping Rs 7-10 crore through brand endorsements.
Salman Khan has a huge collection of cars in his garage.
Salman Khan owns Audi A8L, Range Rover Vogue Autobiography, Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDI, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and the list goes on.
Salman Khan is one of the most prominent and highest-paid movie stars in the Indian film industry.
Salman Khan owns multiple lavish bungalows in Bandra, Mumbai, Gorai, and Dubai. Each house costs approximately Rs 60-100 crore.
The Bollywood star also owns a production house to his name 'Salman Khan Productions' which was established in the year 2011.
Salman Khan also hosts India's most watched Hindi reality show Bigg Boss. Reportedly he charged Rs 350 crore to host season 17 of B.B.
In 2023, Salman Khan's net worth according to Financial Express is Rs 2,912 crores.
