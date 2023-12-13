Sam Bahadur to Raazi, 7 Best Meghna Gulzar Movies to Watch
Born on December 13, 1973, Meghna Gulzar is a writer, director, and producer.
Here are 7 films directed by Meghna Gulzar.
'Chhapaak' narrates the journey of Malti, a survivour of an acid attack and how se dealt with ordeal during medial procedures and investigation.
The film 'Dus Kahaniyaan' consists of ten short films that explore topics like cheating, friendship, desire, and various human feelings.
'Filhaal' revolves around the story of an unbreakable friendship between two friends.
'Just Married' is about a newly-wedded couple who realise their compatibility issues post marriage.
The film 'Raazi' tells the story of a courageous woman from Kashmir who agrees to marry a Pakistani military officer to gather intelligence.
'Talvar' is about a detective faced with multiple contradictory theories regarding the individuals responsible for a brutal double murder case.
The latest movie directed by Meghna Gulzar was Sam Bahadur. The story is a biographical war-drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw who was India's first field marshal.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Romantic Sitcoms To Watch On Netflix