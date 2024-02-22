Sanjay Leela Bhansali's All-Time Blockbuster Movies According To IMDb
Saawariya- Two souls arrive in a little village, one for vacation and the other to meet a lover. They spend the most amazing, dream-like days of their lives in that town together.
Padmaavat- Set in medieval Rajasthan, Queen Padmavati is married to a great monarch and lives in a prosperous citadel with their subjects until an ambitious Sultan learns of Padmavati's beauty and develops an obsessive crush on the Queen of Mewar.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela- The film is a modern rendition of William Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' with an Indian twist. It concentrates on Ram and Leela's love, passion, and the drama that ensues.
Khamoshi The Musical- When the daughter of deaf-mute parents discovers a passion for music, she seeks their understanding.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam- Nandini must choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love, and Vanraj, the man from whom she learned how to abide and keep commitments of love.
Black- The cathartic story of a young woman who is unable to see, hear, or communicate, and the teacher who offers a glimmer of hope into her bleak world.
Guzaarish- Ethan, a magician injured in an accident, sparks outrage when he petitions the court to end his own life.
Bajirao Mastani- An description of the romance between the Maratha general Baji Rao I and Mastani, the Princess of Bundelkhand.
Devdas- After his wealthy family forbids him from marrying the woman he loves, Devdas Mukherjee's life spirals out of control, and he turns to booze and vice to soothe the pain.
