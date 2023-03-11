Sanya Malhotra sizzles in orange beachwear

11 Mar, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Sanya Malhotra goes bold in orange beachwear

Sanya Malhotra walks the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in an orange beachwear.

Sanya Malhora's sexy ramp walk

Sanya Malhotra shows abs during her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Sanya Malhotra in sexy orange skirt

Sanya Malhotra goes bold and sensuous in an orange halter neck top with matching skirt.

Sanya Malhotra in sultry beachwear

Sanya Malhotra goes up and beyond her usual fashion game at LFW 2023.

Sanya Malhotra dances on the ramp

Sanya Malhotra sets the ramp on fire with her ramp walk during LFW 2023.

Sanya Malhotra in orange beachwear

Sanya Malhotra sets the hearts racing in her hot orange beachwear with a floral cape at LFW 2023.

