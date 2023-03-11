11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra walks the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in an orange beachwear.
11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra shows abs during her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra goes bold and sensuous in an orange halter neck top with matching skirt.
11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra goes up and beyond her usual fashion game at LFW 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra sets the ramp on fire with her ramp walk during LFW 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
Sanya Malhotra sets the hearts racing in her hot orange beachwear with a floral cape at LFW 2023.
11 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!