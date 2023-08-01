Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstopper at Indian Couture Week 2023
On Monday night, the actors graced the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil.
Sara and Aditya flaunt hot chemistry at ramp in Indian ensembles
For the event, Sara wore a peach-creamed lehenga and blouse with ivory embellishments. A sheer long cape attached to her modern lehenga amped up her overall look
Aditya Roy Kapur looked charming in a beige bandhgala sherwani and cream salwar.
Sara rounded off her look with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, ample mascara and glowing skin.
Sara and Aditya made an eye-catching appearance on the runway and their chemistry on ramp was a treat to watch
