Sara Ali Khan to Vivek Oberoi, Actors Who Will Make OTT Debut in 2024
03 Jan, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sara Ali Khan: The actress will make her OTT debut through a period drama named Ae Watam Mere Watan.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: The actress will feature in Rohit Shetty's OTT series named Indian Police Force.
Urmila Matondkarr: The veteran Bollywood actor will feature in her debut action series named Tiwari.
Richa Chadha: The Masaan actress will feature Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi.
Vaani Kapoor: The actress will make her OTT debut with a crime thriller web series named Mandala Murders.
Vivek Oberoi: The Prince fame will feature in Rohit Shetty's OTT series named Indian Police Force.
