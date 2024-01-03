Sara Ali Khan to Vivek Oberoi, Actors Who Will Make OTT Debut in 2024

03 Jan, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Sara Ali Khan: The actress will make her OTT debut through a period drama named Ae Watam Mere Watan.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: The actress will feature in Rohit Shetty's OTT series named Indian Police Force.

Urmila Matondkarr: The veteran Bollywood actor will feature in her debut action series named Tiwari.

Richa Chadha: The Masaan actress will feature Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi.

Vaani Kapoor: The actress will make her OTT debut with a crime thriller web series named Mandala Murders.

Vivek Oberoi: The Prince fame will feature in Rohit Shetty's OTT series named Indian Police Force.

