5 Indian Crime Dramas Based on Real-Life Personalities
The story is based on horrific true events that occurred in Chennai between 1985 and 1995.
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
People who were at the epicentre discuss what happened as the facts of terrible killings are revealed.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story
The rise and collapse of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who singlehandedly propelled the stock market to new heights, is presented.
Scam 2003- The Telgi Story
Telgi was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and became the mastermind behind one of the most creative schemes in Indian history, spreading over many states and shaking the entire country.
In 1980s Bombay, a serial killer begins attacking homeless street dwellers, while a suspended police officer works to solve the crime.
