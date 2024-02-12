5 Indian Crime Dramas Based on Real-Life Personalities

12 Feb, 2024

Shawn Dass

Auto Shankar

The story is based on horrific true events that occurred in Chennai between 1985 and 1995.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

People who were at the epicentre discuss what happened as the facts of terrible killings are revealed.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

The rise and collapse of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who singlehandedly propelled the stock market to new heights, is presented.

Scam 2003- The Telgi Story

Telgi was born in Khanapur, Karnataka, and became the mastermind behind one of the most creative schemes in Indian history, spreading over many states and shaking the entire country.

The Stoneman Murders

In 1980s Bombay, a serial killer begins attacking homeless street dwellers, while a suspended police officer works to solve the crime.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Romantic K-Dramas To Watch with Your Partner

 Find Out More