SRK-Kajol to Ananya-Aditya, 10 Unseen Starry Moments From Archies Screening
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's unfiltered photo evokes nostalgia for Raj-Simran fans.
Amitabh Bachchan with his son Abhishek and grandson Agastya Nanda at 'The Archies' screening.
Comedian Vir Das shared a candid moment with the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan, at The Archies screening.
Finally, a picture of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from 'The Archies' screening - Budding romance, much?
Ranveer Singh sits next to 'Animal' Ranbir Kapoor and his mom, Neetu, at The Archies screening.
Sharvari fuels dating with her evident blushy smile next to Sunny Kaushal at the special screening.
Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with GF Saba Azad at the screening of Archies.
The Archies cast mingles with Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani.
