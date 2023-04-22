Shah Rukh Khan and his mandatory Eid ritual to greet fans from his iconic balcony in Mannat
SRK blows kisses and virtual hugs on the ocassion of Eid-Ul-Fitr
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a white T-shirt, black lowers, as he greeted his fans outside Mannat.
SRK finally makes public appearance after his latest big release 'Pathaan'
The Pathaan actor was accompanied by his son, AbRam.
SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki that are expected to release this year.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Akshaya Tritiya: Avoid These 6 Things to Welcome Maa Laxmi at Home