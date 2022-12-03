Shah Rukh Khan To Suresh Raina, Male Celebrities And Their Struggles With Mental Health Issues
03 Dec, 2022
Actor Amit Sadh made a startling revelation that he attempted suicide about 4 times when he was a teenager.
Karan Johar too paid emphasis to mental health during this season of Koffee with Karan, he said there was a phase when he was depressed and went into therapy too.
Shah Rukh Khan said back in 2010 when he had a round of surgeries due to a shoulder injury, he had gotten into a depression mode.
Shahid Kapoor went on record to say that heartbreak was a hazardous phase in his life after which he suffered from clinical depression.
Shalin Bhanot was courageous enough to come out about his mental condition behind his outburst.
Cricketer Suresh Raina confessed to having had suicidal thoughts when he found it difficult to cope in the Sports hostel in Lucknow.
