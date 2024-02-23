Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan, Actors Who Performed at WPL
23 Feb, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Shah Rukh Khan: SRK won hearts when he performed on Pathaan's title track.
Kartik Aaryan: Kartik Aaryan kick started the opening ceremony with an electrifying performance.
Sidharth Malhotra: The Yodha actor enthralled the audience with his performance.
Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff made heads turn with his electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL).
Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan performed his film's song Apna Bana Le.
Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor's dashing entry on his film Kabir Singh's background music.
